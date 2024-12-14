Allu Arjun Arrest: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reacts to Pushpa 2 star stampede case

CM Revanth Reddy responded to Allu Arjun's arrest in the Pushpa 2 premiere show stampede incident. He stated that if Allu Arjun had simply watched the movie and left without creating a commotion, this incident wouldn't have happened. He added that the government will determine who is responsible.

On December 4th, during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theater, RTC Crossroads, a stampede occurred. Following this, prominent actor Allu Arjun was arrested. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded to the incident amidst growing political debate.

Had Allu Arjun simply watched the movie and left without any commotion, this incident wouldn't have happened, stated Revanth Reddy during a discussion forum hosted by Aaj Tak.

Allu Arjun's arrest sent shockwaves through the film industry, sparking discussions from Tollywood to Bollywood. Megastar Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha, Nagababu, and several other film personalities visited Allu Aravind's house to offer support. K. Raghavendra Rao and actor Rana also visited later. Many film personalities expressed solidarity with Arjun. Revanth Reddy's response followed these developments.



Revanth Reddy stated, "Why were Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt arrested in this country? From an ordinary citizen to the Prime Minister, the Constitution written by Ambedkar applies equally to all. We granted permission not only for the benefit show but also for increasing ticket prices for the release of 'Pushpa 2'. However, Allu Arjun arrived there without prior permission for the show. Fans flocked to see him. A woman died in the stampede. Her son is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The police registered a criminal case and arrested the theater management. 10 days later, Allu Arjun was taken into custody and presented in court. The court granted him bail. Discussions began about whether the actor was deliberately arrested. Our government doesn't consider whether he is a film star or a political star. We only look at who committed the crime."

"Allu Arjun didn't just watch the movie at the theater. He got out of the car, waved his hands, and greeted people like a rally. If he had come without any commotion and watched the movie, this incident wouldn't have happened. Nevertheless, a case was registered against him as A11 in connection with the incident. A woman died because of this. Who is responsible? A 9-year-old boy is between life and death. Who will take responsibility for that?

If Allu Arjun wanted to watch a movie, he could have arranged a special show in a studio or watched it at home. If he wanted to watch it with the audience and fans, he should have informed the police beforehand. Or, if he had informed the management, they would have made arrangements. If he comes suddenly like this, how can they be prepared with the limited staff they have?"

"I've known Allu Arjun since he was a child. Why would we deliberately arrest him? Allu Arjun's maternal uncle, Chiranjeevi, is a Congress leader. His paternal uncle, Chandrasekhar Reddy, is also in Congress. Allu Arjun's wife's family are our relatives. The police will do their job. They will act according to law and order. There's so much discussion about Allu Arjun's arrest! What about the family of the woman who died in the incident? What is their situation? How is the seriously injured boy? How long will it take for him to recover? How will he live after that? No one has asked about these things.

Allu Arjun is a film star. Making movies is his business. People pay, he earns. What do you get? What do I get? There are people in real estate. They sell plots and earn money. Did they go to the India-Pakistan border and fight a war for this country? They are making movies, they are earning money. My favorite actor was Krishna. He is no more. I am my own biggest star. I should have fans, but I am not a fan of anyone." Revanth Reddy concluded.

