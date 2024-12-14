BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital after health deteriorates

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi for a routine check-up,  on Saturday. The 97-year-old statesman was brought to the facility two days ago.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, 97, was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi after his health deteriorated late last night. Over the past few months, Advani, who turned 97 this month, has been dealing with recurrent health problems. Since July, he has been admitted to the hospital four times. He had previously received care at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Apollo Hospital.

According to news agency PTI, Advani is being cared for by Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department. He remains under observation in a stable condition.

Advani, who was born in Karachi on November 8, 1927, became a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942. As the BJP's longest-serving National President, he gained notoriety throughout the years as a major architect of the party. Additionally, Advani had important positions in the NDA administration led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, first as Home Minister and then as Deputy Prime Minister from 1999 to 2004.

President Droupadi Murmu presented Advani with India's highest civilian accolade, the Bharat Ratna, in March of this year.

