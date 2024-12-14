PM Modi inaugurates 167 projects worth Rs 5500 crore to boost Prayagraj's infrastructure and amenities

PM Modi inaugurated 167 development projects worth ₹5,500 crore in Prayagraj, focusing on railway station upgrades, road improvements, flyovers, and essential infrastructure like sewerage, water, and power supply. The projects aim to enhance amenities for Mahakumbh pilgrims and promote long-term city growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 167 development projects worth ₹5,500 crore in Prayagraj on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the city's infrastructure development. These projects are set to improve passenger amenities, modernize key facilities, and enhance connectivity, particularly for the Mahakumbh festival.

The development plan includes the upgradation of 9 railway stations, the construction of 10 ROB flyovers, and the widening, strengthening, and beautification of 61 roads. The railway station upgrades, worth ₹1,610 crore, will focus on enhancing passenger facilities, while ₹1,170 crore will be allocated to construct flyovers and ease traffic congestion. The roadworks, totalling ₹1,376 crores, will improve infrastructure, benefiting both residents and travellers.



PM Modi prays at Akshayavat, reviews corridor development ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Additional projects aim to enhance essential services, including sewerage systems, drinking water facilities, and power supply. ₹215 crore will be invested in sewerage upgrades, while ₹203 crore will be used for power infrastructure, including new transformers and sub-stations. The plans also include strengthening permanent ghats, improving riverbank roads, and modernizing four drains for ₹100 crore.



Prime Minister Modi performs ‘Kumbhabhishek’ of the Kumbh Kalash at Sangam Nose

Moreover, the inauguration also included significant spiritual and historical corridors, such as the Akshayavat Corridor, Saraswati Koop, and Shringaverpur Corridor, all deeply tied to the city’s cultural and religious significance. These initiatives are expected to greatly benefit devotees visiting Prayagraj, offering better facilities for their spiritual journeys.

The launch of these projects highlights the government’s commitment to enhancing Prayagraj’s infrastructure and ensuring long-term development for both the residents and the millions of visitors during the Mahakumbh. The initiatives represent a transformative effort to modernize the city and position it as a centre of growth and spiritual importance for future generations.

Latest Videos