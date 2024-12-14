PM Modi inaugurates Saraswati Koop corridor, enhancing devotee access in Prayagraj

PM Modi inaugurated the Saraswati Koop Corridor in Prayagraj on December 13, enhancing devotees' access to the sacred site. He performed prayers at key locations and launched the corridor project, allowing easier pilgrim access to the revered Saraswati Koop during Mahakumbh 2025.

First Published Dec 14, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

On December 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Saraswati Koop Corridor at Sangam Ghat in Tirthraj Prayagraj, marking a significant step in enhancing devotees’ access to the sacred site. The Prime Minister also offered prayers at key locations, including the Akshay Vat, Bade Hanuman Mandir, and the Saraswati Koop, during his visit.

PM Modi performed an ‘abhishek’ of Maa Saraswati’s idol with water and cow milk, followed by offerings of lamps, honey, and flowers. Afterwards, he officially inaugurated the Saraswati Corridor, a project that reflects his vision and has been executed efficiently under the leadership of the Yogi government.

Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for his contribution to Mahakumbh 2025, inaugurates key projects

Prayagraj, known for the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati, holds great spiritual and cultural significance. While the meeting of the Ganga and Yamuna is visible, the Saraswati River is believed to flow invisibly, completing the Triveni Sangam. The Saraswati Koop, a manifestation of the Saraswati River, is an important site in Sanatan culture.

PM Modi prays at Akshayavat, reviews corridor development ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Historically, access to the Saraswati Koop was restricted due to its location within a Mughal-era fort. However, the site was first opened to devotees during the 2019 Kumbh, organized by the Yogi government. On Friday, the inauguration of the Saraswati Koop Corridor made it easier for pilgrims to visit the sacred well, providing an uninterrupted path to this revered spot.

The Saraswati Koop is believed to inspire purity and wisdom, and the newly opened corridor will allow millions of devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 to experience its spiritual significance. With this development, PM Modi has ensured that devotees can access this sacred site with ease, preserving the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region.

