Sexy and bold pictures: 10 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez looked mesmerising in black

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently posted photographs of herself in a stunning black dress. Here's a look at 10 times the model looked sexy and bold in black:

Image Credit: Getty Images (L); Instagram (M); Getty Images (R)

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, is known for her beauty, elegance and grace. The Spanish model has charmed her fans with bold and stunning outfits, making her a fashion icon. Known for carrying herself with panache, the 28-year-old has often wowed her followers with sexy dresses complimenting her toned body. Here's a look at 10 times Georgina Rodriguez mesmerised her fans with sexy and bold black outfits:

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez's latest Instagram posts prove how gorgeous the model looks in black. In a promotional post for Celebrity Link, she wears a strapless black dress with her hair neatly tied back and a pair of shades. Ronaldo's partner is photographed outside and inside her private jet among gift bags from Louis Vuitton, Macbook, PS5 and iPhone 12.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In June 2022, following a sun-soaked Ibiza trip with her partner Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez showcased her holiday glow as she attended the Le Papier (The Paper) Simon Porte Jacquemus' Fashion Show. The former sales assistant looked effortlessly chic in a figure-hugging off-the-shoulder black dress at an unusually set on a salt flat nearby Camargue.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In May this year, Georgina Rodriguez donned an edgy leather jumpsuit while carrying an orange Hermès bag in Cannes, France. This was the first time the model made a public appearance since her and Ronaldo's newborn son's death.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In September 2021, Georgina Rodriguez graced the red carpet of the 78th Venice International Film Festival in a gorgeous all-black tailored suit by Ermanno Scervino. The jewellery enthusiast made sure not to forget an elegant necklace, earrings, and multiple diamond-encrusted rings.

Image Credit: Getty Images

At the 77th Venice Film Festival, Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez made another showstopping fashion choice. She put her more than ample assets on display in a skin-tight glitzy black gown, which perfectly highlighted her sizzling curvaceous frame.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In February 2020, Ronaldo watched as his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stole the limelight for once by performing at the Sanremo Italian Song Festival. The model stunned in a figure-hugging black dress as she charmed the audience with her dance moves. Also read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo's age an issue for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag speaks up

Image Credit: Getty Images

At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Georgina Rodriguez stunned in an off-shoulder black dress. She paired the Ali Karoui dress with a Chopard necklace that featured a sapphire, heart-shaped pendant and diamonds.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Known for her fit and toned body, Georgina Rodriguez stuns in this black sports bra and matching brief after an intense yoga session.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez looked dazzling when she walked the red carpet of the 75th Venice Film Festival in 2018. The model wore a strapless black dress with a completely sheer skirt and paired it with silver heels and dangling diamond earrings.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram