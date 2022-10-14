SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who recently announced her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to charm her followers on Instagram with stunning photographs from her daily life. Here's a look at 10 times the sexy lady flaunted her voluptuous body in sexy bikinis:

Celebrity Wanda Nara, who announced a 'painful' end to her nine-year marriage with Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi last month, doesn't fail to impress as she continues to charm her followers with lovely photographs in varied outfits. The model and entrepreneur, who owns a cosmetic, swimwear and sportswear collection, continues to enjoy her life as a public figure despite news around her separation from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Icardi. Here's a look at 10 times Wanda Nara flaunted her sexy body in stunning bikinis:

Wanda Nara, who appears as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', is known for her bold and sexy bikini photos. In this picture, the Argentinian model stuns in a black two-piece and looks gorgeous with minimal makeup.

Mauro Icardi's former wife, Wanda Nara, looks ravishing in this olive green bikini. The model turned entrepreneur pairs her look with a white stripped shirt and shades.

Known for her bold and beautiful photographs, the Argentinian star poses for the camera in a shocking pink bikini in this picture as she enjoys her time on the beach.

Spending her time on the beach is one of Wanda Nara's favourite things. In this photo, the celebrity stuns in a yellow bikini as she enjoys the ocean view while lying on a fallen tree's bark.

Wanda Nara, who has a tattoo of an aeroplane on her waist, enjoys a vacation in this photograph. The Argentinian model wows in a light pink bikini along the poolside as she enjoys her time in the sun.

Mauro Icardi's ex-wife stuns in this black printed bikini. Wanda Nara shows off her sexy and voluptuous body in this selfie photo shared on Instagram, leaving her fans gasping for more.

Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear collection, has often splashed her Instagram with photos of her in varied swimwear. In this photo, the Argentinian celebrity wows in a yellow bikini as she enjoys her time during a vacation.

In this photograph, Wanda Nara posed for the camera in a rose pink bikini and paired her look with a loose printed overlay. The model looks ravishing with her hair done in a neat French plait.

She's sexy and she knows it! Wanda Nara flaunts her well-toned body in this black bikini. With her hair left open, the model wows her followers as she poses from different angles.

Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

