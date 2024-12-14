Video: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Jeddah: Actress enjoys ATV Ride with husband and friends (WATCH)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stole the show at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. After wowing on the red carpet, the pair extended their stay and relaxed on vacation.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas grabbed the spotlight at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following their fantastic performance on the red carpet, the pair decided to prolong their trip and spend a relaxed holiday together. On December 14, Priyanka uploaded images from their desert vacation, expressing her hope for "more days like these."

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a number of photos from their vacation. The first photograph shows her riding a sand bike while wearing a white crop top, a shirt and denim trousers, and her hair covered by a white towel for protection. The fun continued with a wonderful video of Priyanka smiling as Nick engaged with a camel while making goofy faces. The couple later ate local specialities before dressing up to tour the city.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's 7 Motivational Life Mantras for Working Women

Priyanka, always the image of delight, closed her post with this caption, “More days like these please, thank you Jeddah and @redseafilm."

Priyanka also used her Facebook stories to thank her supporters in Jeddah for their warmth and kindness, expressing her gratitude for their support during the occasion.

At the RSIFF 2024, Priyanka recounted a personal reminiscence from her wedding preparations with Nick, recalling how she managed it while filming in Old Delhi. She added that her production crew had set up two rooms on set: one for cosmetics and another for wedding planning.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Net Worth: Pushpa 2 star's lifestyle, assets, cars and more

In between acts, Priyanka would go over wedding preparations, from cuisine to linen, and approve selections for her special day. With a grin, Priyanka recalled how she balanced shooting and wedding preparations.

Nick and Priyanka were engaged in August 2018 in Mumbai and married in December 2018 in a magnificent wedding in Jodhpur, kicking off their fairy tale relationship.

Latest Videos