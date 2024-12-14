Radhika Apte, Benedict Taylor welcome baby girl; actress shares breastfeeding picture on Instagram

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor became parents after the birth of their first child. Everyone found out about Radhika's pregnancy a few weeks ago. They were all shocked. Last night, Radhika shared a sweet post introducing her newborn baby girl.

Radhika Apte is one of our most gifted actresses. She has built a name for herself with her outstanding performances on television. The diva has garnered awards and accolades for her roles in films and web series. The actress is married to Benedict Taylor, a British musician and composer. In 2011, Radhika flew to London to train in contemporary dance, where she met Benedict.

They had a live-in relationship before they married. The pair had an official modest ceremony in 2013 but always kept a low profile. Even Radhika doesn't share much about her personal life.

Radhika Apte’s first baby

However, she recently confirmed that she is pregnant. Radhika Apte appeared on the BFI London Film Festival red carpet, showing her baby bulge. She had not previously posted anything about her pregnancy. The diva has now posted a photo on social media announcing the birth of her baby.

She shared a nursing photo while working on her laptop. Radhika shared the image and wrote, "First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter #bliss @benedmusic"

Mona Singh, Vijay Verma, Zoya Akhtar, Gulshan Devaiah, Akshay Oberoi, and other celebrities congratulated the new mother when she uploaded the photo.

Earlier, Radhika spoke with Etimes about why she keeps her personal life secret. She explained why she did not share her pregnancy. She said that she hoped people wouldn't notice the hump, but it was too large. She went on to say that if there hadn't been a premiere, no one would have known. She also discussed how pregnancy is never an easy experience. She stated that bodies undergo significant changes along this trip.

