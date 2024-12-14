Pushpa 2 stampede case: Actor Allu Arjun released from jail in Hyderabad through back gate

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been released from jail after being granted interim bail in a culpable homicide case related to a stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2.

First Published Dec 14, 2024, 8:33 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been released from jail after being remanded in an culpable homicide case linked to the death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad. His release came after spending a night in Telangana’s Chanchalguda Jail, following a series of dramatic developments.

Allu Arjun's release was facilitated after the jail received a copy of the High Court's order granting him interim bail. Notably, there was a twist in the early morning hours as the actor was released through the back gate instead of the main entrance, primarily due to security concerns. Fans and supporters had gathered outside the main gate as they awaited his release.

Alongside Allu Arjun, the two owners of Sandhya Theater-the venue where the stampede occurred-were also released after being granted bail by the High Court. Their release coincided with his own as part of the same legal decision. 

Despite his release, Allu Arjun’s legal team has raised concerns over delays in his freedom. His lawyers alleged that even though the signed bail order had reached the jail the previous night, bureaucratic delays postponed the process. They have declared their intention to pursue legal action over this delay.

Before the release, prominent figures such as Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, and his father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, arrived at the Chanchalguda station to oversee the situation. According to the jail superintendent, the bail order’s late arrival impeded the process of his release the previous night. As a result, Arjun remained in a Class 1 barrack for the night.

Meanwhile, the political discourse surrounding this incident intensified. The central government came out in support of Allu Arjun while criticizing the Telangana government for the arrest. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw blamed the state government for the stampede and the woman’s death, accusing them of deflecting responsibility onto the actor.

Amid these developments, the police have denied claims made by Sandhya Theater management. The theater had asserted in court that they had sent a letter requesting additional security arrangements ahead of the Pushpa 2 release and had later posted this as evidence on social media. According to them, the application was sent on December 2.

