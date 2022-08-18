Georgina Rodriguez reveals favourite colour; 10 times Ronaldo's partner stunned in white

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently revealed during a Genny Fall winter advertising campaign that her favourite colours is white. Here's a look at 10 times she looked like a beautiful dove in the colour of peace.

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is known for her stylish and graceful fashion sense. The Spanish model, who has a massive Instagram following, on Wednesday posted a video of her interview for the Genny Fall winter advertising campaign 2022-23 in which she revealed that her favourite colour is white. Here's a look at 10 times Georgina stunned like a dove in pure whites:

Last year in October, Georgina Rodriguez looked stunning in a beautiful white gown and diamond necklace in a photograph where she was seen holding her silver heels in her hands as she enjoyed a sea stroll in Venice.

At the 77th Venice Film Festival in September 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez made quite an impact in an Ermanno Scervino white suit. The Spanish model looked sexy and elegant in the outfit that she paired with a diamond and emerald necklace.

In this photograph, Georgina Rodriguez stuns in a white cleavage-revealing strapless lace dress as she posed by the sea in Marbella. Ronaldo's partner also shared a snap of her 50,000 euros Hermes Kelly handbag, which Christie called 'an heirloom' and 'a work of art'.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are one of football's most sought-after couples. Last July, the couple posted a photograph across social media in which Georgina wore a white geometric print dress, while the Manchester United icon looked dapper in a white suit paired with a black t-shirt.

In January 2021, Georgina Rodriguez flaunted a sparkling diamond ring on her Instagram post, wearing a lovely satin white dress that looked heavenly. This photograph sparked rumours of the model and Ronaldo's engagement, which was turned down by the Portuguese icon's mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro.

In this August 2020 photograph, Georgina Rodriguez poses for the camera on a yacht in a graceful white dress paired with a matching belt. The Spanish diva also shared a photo of sharing a romantic moment with her partner Ronaldo, who wore an olive green t-shirt and navy blue lowers.

"Never break the silence if it's not to improve it," wrote Georgina Rodriguez in the caption of a post that showcased herself in a white shirt and trousers on holiday, enjoying the sunset in the background.

Like her partner Ronaldo, Georgina also follows a strict fitness regime. The Spanish model in July 2019 shared a motivational post for her followers as she enjoyed a spinning session in a white sports bra and tights. "Good morning with energy," she wrote in the caption.

Georgina Rodriguez has been dubbed as one of the hottest WAGs in football. In this April 2019 snap, the model stunned her followers in a white bikini. "Spring has sprung!! Who isn't already excited for summer?!!! I'm totally in love with the swimwear from Yamamay!" noted the Spaniard in her post.

