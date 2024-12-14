'Will support victim's family', says Allu Arjun after interim bail in Hyderabad stampede case

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, arrested in connection with a stampede at Sandhya Theatre, expressed condolences and promised to support the victim's family. After being granted interim bail, he assured fans of his cooperation in legal proceedings and emphasized his commitment to helping the grieving family.

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested in connection with the tragic stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, has promised to support the family of the woman who lost her life in the incident. After spending a night in judicial custody, Arjun walked out of Chanchalguda Jail on Saturday morning, following his release on interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court.

In his first statement after his release, the actor expressed his condolences and called the incident “extremely unfortunate.” He went on to assure fans and the public that he was fine and would cooperate fully with the ongoing legal proceedings.



“I thank everyone for the love and support. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and I will cooperate with the authorities,” said the 'Pushpa' star. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, adding, “It was a very unfortunate incident, and I am sorry for what happened.”

Allu Arjun revealed that he had been a frequent visitor to the Sandhya Theatre for many years. “I’ve been going to this theatre for over 15 years, and I have visited it more than 30 times. This is the first time something like this has happened,” he shared.

Despite being granted bail by the Telangana High Court on Friday, Arjun had to spend an extra night in jail as the authorities had not received a copy of the bail order until late that evening. His legal team quickly submitted a surety bond of Rs 50,000, ensuring his release on Saturday morning.

"I respect the law and believe in following the legal process. I won’t say much about the case as it’s still under investigation," he said when asked about the arrest. Arjun also spoke about the emotional impact the situation has had on his family.



The stampede occurred on December 4 during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, at the Sandhya Theatre. Thousands of excited fans gathered to see the actor, and amidst the chaos, a 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life, while her eight-year-old son was injured and hospitalized. The incident has sparked widespread concern over the safety of such large gatherings.

The actor stressed that he would support the victim's family in every way possible, though he acknowledged that no support could replace the loss of life. "I will be there for the family in any way I can," he added.

