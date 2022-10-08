Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD and SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara stunned in black outfits

    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who recently announced her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to charm her followers on Instagram with stunning photographs from her daily life. Here's a look at 10 times the sexy lady wowed in black outfits:

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Last month, celebrity model Wanda Nara stunned fans by announcing a 'painful' end to her nine-year marriage with Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi. Since then, their separation has been the talk of the town. Although the latest reports claim the PSG loanee Icardi is trying his best to win his lady love back, the model continues to enjoy her life as a public figure and an entrepreneur. Nara also continues to charm her over 15 million Instagram followers with stunning photographs of her in different outfits.

    From sexy bikinis to gorgeous gowns, here's a look at 10 times Wanda Nara charmed her fans with black outfits:

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Swin is the swimwear line that the Argentinian launched on January 1. In this photo, Wanda Nara leaves her fans, who fantasise about her as a policewoman, speechless. The model shows off her sensual side in a black leather deep beck swimsuit as she poses in front of a police car.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In this photograph, Wanda Nara poses in a black outfit from her own brand - Wanda Sport. The Argentinian model stuns in a black cleavage-revealing top paired with black trousers. She accessorised her look with a black jacket and black heels.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara showed off her stunning and sexy figure in a revealing black netted onesie ahead of a recent TV appearance. The model left her hair open and charmed her fans in different poses.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara recently stunned her followers with a black thigh-split dress and paired it with thigh-length glittery boots with several black belts. She wore a cat-woman kind of mask and rust-coloured gloves to add to her glamour quotient.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    The Argentinian model looks gorgeous in this black ensemble. Wanda Nara paired a bikini-type black netted top with black pants and a black blazer. The celebrity charmed her fans with minimalistic make-up and straightened hair with several poses.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear range, flaunts her voluptuous body in this picture, where she wears a sexy black bikini. With her hair left open, the model wows her followers as she poses from different angles.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Even when Wanda Nara is away from her routine glamourous look, the Argentinian model never fails to impress. In this photograph, she sports a simple black body-hugging shapewear. With her hair tied and light make-up, Icardi's former wife looks nothing but gorgeous.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    While travelling, Wanda Nara prefers to keep it simple. The celebrity model wears a simple black deep-neck sleeveless top with pants in this photograph. She accessorises her look with an elegant neckpiece and keeps her make-up simple and sophisticated.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    An owner of a swimwear and sports range, Wanda Nara flaunts her sexy body in this photograph, where she wears a black sports bra and pairs it with black tights. The model impresses with her hair left loose as she poses for the camera in style.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looks ultra-hep in this black leather outfit. The body-hugging dress shows off the Argentinian model's sexy curves. She paired her look with shades and a chunky bracelet.

    Video Icon