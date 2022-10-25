SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked like a barbie doll in pink

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar's former girlfriend Bruna Biancardi enthrals her Instagram followers frequently with stunning photographs of herself. Here's a look at 10 times the Brazilian influencer wowed her fans in pretty pink outfits.

It's been over two months since Brazilian influencer Bruna Biancardi announced her split with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar. Reports claimed that the iconic footballer cheated on her at a party in Rio de Janeiro. However, in August, Bruna Biancardi rubbished such claims and stated she continues to remain fond of him and his family. Despite the drama around her relationship with the former Barcelona superstar, the gorgeous lady appears to be in a happy space as she frequently posts photographs of herself. From sexy gowns to bikinis, here's a look at 10 times Neymar's former girlfriend looked pretty in pink outfits:

In her latest Instagram post, Bruna Biancardi looks gorgeous in a pink suit paired with a white t-shirt. "Brooklyn Bridge - Every corner of this city is beautiful i (value me because I was scared to go up there hahaha)," the Brazilian influencer wrote in her caption.

Earlier this week, Bruna Biancardi posted photographs of herself in this pretty pink deep-neck gown. "Today's look all @myplaceoficial for Pink October 🎀💖 We want to remind you of the importance of self-examination and early diagnosis! I showed more in stories :)," wrote Neymar's former girlfriend in the caption of her post.

Bruna Biancardi, who reportedly started dating Neymar last year, shows off her sexy and well-toned body in this shocking pink top paired with florescent green trousers. The Brazilian model looks nothing less than gorgeous with her hair let loose.

Bruna Biancardi stunned in this pink bikini top paired with matching pants at the launch of HIT's official summer collection last month. "Today was the day to follow the launch of the Summer Collection of @hitoficial which is super fresh, colorful and full of glitter! 🌈 ✨ 💖 Pass by to see how it was :)" she noted in her Instagram post.

Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi wows her followers in this cleavage-revealing pink maxi dress. The Brazilian influencer poses for the camera while soaking in the sun on the beach. "Pink mood for this beautiful day that is happening here. 💖🌸 all from #ad@myplaceoficial," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Flaunting her sexy legs in this pink satin dress, Bruna Biancardi looks nothing less than in a diva in TAG's Spring Summer collection. Lauding the brand's 'amazing pieces for the most special occasions, Neymar ex-girlfriend said, "This pink dress is my darling 💖 I want to know if you liked it."

Known for her sexy and well-toned figure, Bruna Biancardi often leaves her fans gasping for breath in ultra-hot swimwear. The Brazilian influencer enjoys her time in the sun and in this photo, she stuns in a light pink swimsuit.

In this pink midi dress, from Secreto Closet, filled with cuts and slits, Bruna Biancardi stunned her fans as she flaunted her curves.

"Be the energy you want to attract 💫🌸," wrote Bruna Biancardi in an Instagram post along with this stunning photograph of herself in a light pink tank top and mini skirt. The Brazilian influencer left her hair loose and paired her look with a pair of shades.

