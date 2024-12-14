Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH)

Actor Allu Arjun returned home to his family after being released on bail following a night in jail. He was greeted with an emotional reunion with his wife and children, and later met with his mother and other family members. Arjun thanked his supporters and expressed respect for the judicial process.

Allu Arjun reunited with his family at his Hyderabad residence on Saturday morning after spending a night in jail. He immediately proceeded to Geetha Arts, his father's office, after being released. The actor returned home and reunited with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and daughter. One footage shows a tearful Sneha giving the actor a hug. The actor carried his daughter Arha in his arms while his son Ayaan raced towards him.

Allu Arjun met his mother and other family members. He was observed stroking his mother's feet before going inside. In an interview with the media, the actor thanked his supporters and reassured them that he was doing well.

"I am fine, and fans need not worry about me. I respect the law and the judicial process. The case is under the court's jurisdiction, so I cannot comment further at this stage. I deeply respect the court's proceedings," he said.

He added, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident, and we are sorry for what happened."

Telangana High Court grants temporary bail

On December 13, the Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun temporary bail, which resulted in his release from Chanchalguda Central Jail. In relation to the death of a lady during the December 4 premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya theatre, he was released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

