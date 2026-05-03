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Samay Raina Reveals Kapil Sharma Warned Him Before ‘India’s Got Latent’ Was Shut Down
A year after the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, comedians Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia reunited on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Kapil Sharma jokingly revisited the row, while Samay shared Kapil had warned him before the show’s shutdown.
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Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia's Surprise Reunion on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
After a year of controversy, comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia shocked fans by appearing together on Kapil Sharma's popular Netflix show.
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Kapil Sharma's Hilarious Dig at Samay and Ranveer's Past Controversy.
Host Kapil Sharma lightened the mood with his signature humor, joking that the duo was being 'searched' not just online but also by police in various states.
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Samay Raina's Shocking Revelation: 'Kapil Sharma Warned Me Before My Show Shut Down'.
Samay Raina made a startling claim, stating that Kapil Sharma had called him a day before his show ended, warning him that something bad was about to happen.
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Kapil Sharma Confirms Warning Samay Raina Based on His Own Experience.
Kapil admitted to advising Samay to be careful, explaining that he had sensed trouble based on his own experiences in the industry, not as a prediction.
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The Episode Concludes with Laughter and a Promise of 'Family-Friendly' Banter.
The show ended on a high note, with Samay and Ranveer joining in the fun and promising to keep the conversation light, leading to a burst of laughter on set.
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