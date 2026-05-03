Samay Raina Reveals Kapil Sharma Warned Him Before ‘India’s Got Latent’ Was Shut Down A year after the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, comedians Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia reunited on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Kapil Sharma jokingly revisited the row, while Samay shared Kapil had warned him before the show’s shutdown.