Comedian Samay Raina's debut stand-up special 'Still Alive' has become the world's most-watched on YouTube from a single upload, with over 53.4 million views. This marks a strong comeback after a year-long break post the 'India's Got Latent' controversy.

Comedian Samay Raina has made a strong comeback after more than a year away from the public eye following the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, with his latest comedy special achieving a major global milestone online. Raina recently released his debut stand-up special titled 'Still Alive' on YouTube, which has now crossed 53.4 million views.

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According to a release, it has emerged as the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special in the world from a single upload. With this achievement, Raina has reportedly become the first comedian to hold the record for the highest-viewed stand-up special globally on a single video platform upload. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

Inside 'Still Alive'

'Still Alive' also marks Raina's first official stand-up special. In the 1-hour and 21-minute-long performance, he speaks candidly about the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, his one-year break from public appearances, personal and financial struggles, childhood bullying, his Kashmiri Pandit identity, mental health and the support he received from fans and close friends.

The 'India's Got Latent' Controversy

For those unversed, the 'India's Got Latent' controversy began in February last year after Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared as panellists on the show. A remark made by Allahbadia triggered widespread backlash, following which FIRs were filed against Samay Raina and others involved.

Following the controversy, Raina removed the show from YouTube, while Allahbadia later issued a public apology. Despite the setback, Samay has also indicated that a second season of India's Got Latent is in the works. (ANI)