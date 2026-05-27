- Home
- Entertainment
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Surprise Proposal in Front of ‘Husband’, Reaction Goes Viral
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Surprise Proposal in Front of ‘Husband’, Reaction Goes Viral
Things got a little wild at a recent event when a fan proposed to Samantha, right in front of her husband Raj Nidimoru! But what the star did next is what's got everyone talking. Her reaction totally stunned the crowd.
15
Image Credit : Instagram
Samantha’s Hilarious Reaction to Fan Proposal Wins the Internet
Samantha is almost 40, but she's giving young heroines a run for their money with her fitness and charm. After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, she married director Raj Nidimoru. The couple happily manages their films and businesses together. But this recent proposal has put them in the spotlight for a whole new reason.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Samantha’s Hilarious Reaction to Fan Proposal Wins the Internet
South star Samantha is leading the film 'Maa Inti Bangaram', which releases next month. The team has already started promotions to build buzz. Samantha and her husband Raj Nidimoru are actively participating in events, but one event took an unexpected turn.
35
Image Credit : Asianet News
Samantha’s Hilarious Reaction to Fan Proposal Wins the Internet
During the 'Maa Inti Bangaram' trailer launch, a fan suddenly rushed onto the stage while Raj was speaking. He went straight to Samantha, got down on his knees, and proposed with flowers. The sudden move left anchor Sreemukhi and director Nandini Reddy completely shocked.
45
Image Credit : Instagram/Samantha
Samantha’s Hilarious Reaction to Fan Proposal Wins the Internet
Security staff immediately got alert when the fan came on stage. They tried to lead him away, but he just wanted a selfie with Samantha. The actress handled the situation with a lot of patience. She didn't disappoint him and posed for a selfie with a smile. A video of this moment is now going viral online.
55
Image Credit : Instagram
Samantha’s Hilarious Reaction to Fan Proposal Wins the Internet
Samantha is winning praise from netizens for how she handled the fan. People on social media are talking about her calm and composed reaction, noting she didn't show any irritation. Fans are sharing the video widely, making this incident from the trailer launch a viral topic.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos