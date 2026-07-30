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Ramayana Reveal: Sai Pallavi's Three Mesmerizing Sita Looks Spark Massive Buzz Among Fans
Ramayana Part 1 trailer unveils Sai Pallavi's three stunning Sita looks, from Swayamvar to Vanvas. Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana have also created massive buzz among fans online.
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Sai Pallavi shines as Sita
The trailer for 'Ramayana Part 1', one of India's most awaited films, is out. It packs a punch with a stellar cast, amazing VFX, and powerful music that's giving everyone goosebumps. In the Ramayana, Sita's story is just as central as Rama's and Ravana's.
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The ideal queen of Ayodhya
People consider Sita the ideal for all women. Many even saw actress Deepika Chikhalia, who played Sita earlier, as a real goddess. While many Ramayana-based films and shows have been made since, today's trailer proves that Sai Pallavi is bringing the character to life all over again.
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A glimpse from the epic trailer
The four-minute trailer only gives us a few seconds of Sita, the 'light of the Surya dynasty' and daughter of King Janaka. We see her innocent look during the Swayamvar, as Rama's beloved wife, and as she follows him into the forest for the Vanvas. The scene where she patiently deals with Shurpanakha's obsession with Rama is truly goosebump-inducing.
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Sai Pallavi in three stunning looks
The trailer reveals Sai Pallavi's first look as Janaki, King Janaka's daughter. Next, she appears as Shri Ramachandra's queen. Finally, her Vanvas look is also shown. The trailer gives a small peek at the Lakshman Rekha and the Sitapaharan in the Pushpaka Vimana. However, the makers haven't revealed her look from the Ashokvan yet.
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Yash roars as the mighty Ravana
Kannada actor Yash plays Ravana in the film, and he opens and closes the trailer. The scene where he is taming a roaring lion looks absolutely fantastic. Besides him, Ranbir Kapoor is also getting a lot of praise for his performance as Rama.
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