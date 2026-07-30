3 5 Image Credit : Social Media

A glimpse from the epic trailer

The four-minute trailer only gives us a few seconds of Sita, the 'light of the Surya dynasty' and daughter of King Janaka. We see her innocent look during the Swayamvar, as Rama's beloved wife, and as she follows him into the forest for the Vanvas. The scene where she patiently deals with Shurpanakha's obsession with Rama is truly goosebump-inducing.