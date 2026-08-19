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Inside PHOTOS of Rhea Chakraborty's New Mumbai Home With A Luxe Living Room, London-Style Kitchen
Rhea Chakraborty recently opened the doors to her new home for Farah Khan, giving a glimpse of its elegant interiors. From a spacious living room to a London-style kitchen, the actor's new space is effortlessly stylish
A Minimalist Living Room With Plenty Of Natural Light
Rhea Chakraborty has given fans a glimpse of her new home, and the space is every bit as stylish as expected. The actor welcomed filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who explored different corners of the house and couldn't help but admire its aesthetic.
The home opens into a foyer that Farah Khan entered through a private lift along with her cook, Dilip. Glass doors at another entrance immediately give the space a larger and more open appearance.
White dominates the interiors, creating a clean and calming atmosphere. The living room follows an open-plan layout, with the drawing room flowing seamlessly into the dining area.
One of the biggest highlights is the floor-to-ceiling windows, which flood the room with natural light and add to its spacious feel. Track lights and contemporary fixtures blend effortlessly into the minimalist decor.
The furniture brings subtle character to the otherwise neutral setting. A round coffee table sits in the middle of a cream-coloured rug, surrounded by a white sofa, a sage green sofa and a Victorian-style accent chair.
The dining area features a round four-seater table, neatly arranged with plates, glasses and cutlery. A white storage cabinet decorated with flowers sits nearby, while indoor plants add a touch of greenery to the living space.
Rhea's Room Has A Dedicated Space For Her Shoes And Bags
Farah Khan then asked Rhea to show her bedroom. The actor admitted that the room was a little messy, but Farah appeared impressed the moment she walked in.
The room features large windows and glass sliding doors, making it feel bright and spacious. Farah even remarked that it looked less like a room and more like an entire home.
Rhea also explained that she needs plenty of storage because of her busy professional life. Apart from working on Roadies and now appearing on The Traitors, she also runs her clothing brand, Chapter 2.
Her love for fashion is evident in the storage setup. One large cabinet, complete with profile lighting, is filled with shoes, while another is dedicated to her bags.
The combination of large windows, ample storage and a spacious layout gives the room a luxurious yet lived-in feel.
The London-Style Kitchen Is A Standout
The home tour ended with a look at Rhea's kitchen, which has a distinctly contemporary design. According to Rhea, the kitchen was inspired by a "London style".
The space features a black countertop, white tiles and black-and-glass upper cabinets paired with white lower cabinets. Wooden flooring adds warmth and keeps the monochrome colour palette from feeling too stark.
A large window on one side brings in natural light while ensuring proper ventilation. The overall design is sleek, practical and consistent with the minimalist aesthetic seen throughout the home.
From its airy living room and spacious bedroom to its stylish kitchen, Rhea Chakraborty's new home combines modern design with understated luxury. Farah Khan's reaction during the tour also made it clear that the space left quite an impression.
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