Rhea Chakraborty has given fans a glimpse of her new home, and the space is every bit as stylish as expected. The actor welcomed filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who explored different corners of the house and couldn't help but admire its aesthetic.

The home opens into a foyer that Farah Khan entered through a private lift along with her cook, Dilip. Glass doors at another entrance immediately give the space a larger and more open appearance.

White dominates the interiors, creating a clean and calming atmosphere. The living room follows an open-plan layout, with the drawing room flowing seamlessly into the dining area.

One of the biggest highlights is the floor-to-ceiling windows, which flood the room with natural light and add to its spacious feel. Track lights and contemporary fixtures blend effortlessly into the minimalist decor.

The furniture brings subtle character to the otherwise neutral setting. A round coffee table sits in the middle of a cream-coloured rug, surrounded by a white sofa, a sage green sofa and a Victorian-style accent chair.

The dining area features a round four-seater table, neatly arranged with plates, glasses and cutlery. A white storage cabinet decorated with flowers sits nearby, while indoor plants add a touch of greenery to the living space.