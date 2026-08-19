Edge made one of wrestling's most celebrated comebacks at the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble. Fans marked it as history in the making. However, his second stint delivered mixed results. While The Rated R Superstar engaged in massive feuds, he failed to secure significant victories.

He never captured another World Championship during this period. The Hall of Famer may feel unsatisfied with how his WWE return ultimately played out. This frustration could explain why he has now ruled out another run with the Stamford-based promotion.