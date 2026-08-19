4 Key Reasons Why Edge Has Officially Ruled Out A WWE Return
Edge shocked fans with his 2020 Royal Rumble comeback but now confirms he won't return to WWE. From creative frustrations to AEW friendships, here's why he's staying put.
A Disappointing Return Run With No Major Victories
Edge made one of wrestling's most celebrated comebacks at the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble. Fans marked it as history in the making. However, his second stint delivered mixed results. While The Rated R Superstar engaged in massive feuds, he failed to secure significant victories.
He never captured another World Championship during this period. The Hall of Famer may feel unsatisfied with how his WWE return ultimately played out. This frustration could explain why he has now ruled out another run with the Stamford-based promotion.
Age And The Desire To Retire On His Own Terms
Edge is now 52 years old. While he continues delivering quality matches in the ring, he remains well past his prime. The veteran understands that another WWE stint would extend his career even further. Instead, he appears determined to retire from in-ring competition in Tony Khan's promotion. Ending his journey in AEW gives him control over his farewell. This also explains why he rejected any possibility of returning to Triple H-led WWE.
Srong Friendships And Comfort In AEW
The Rated R Superstar is currently thriving in All Elite Wrestling. He works alongside real-life friends who make the experience enjoyable. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler supported him during his 2020 comeback training.
Additionally, Edge shares close bonds with Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Christian, and others. These relationships matter deeply to him. Choosing to retire in AEW allows Copeland to spend his remaining wrestling years surrounded by trusted companions rather than starting over elsewhere.
Nothing Left To Prove In WWE For Edge
Adam Copeland's legendary career speaks for itself. He is a former World Heavyweight Champion, World Tag Team Champion, and Intercontinental Champion. He won the Men's Royal Rumble twice.
He also triumphed in the inaugural Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. His resume includes nearly every major accomplishment possible. The veteran simply has nothing left to prove in the TKO-led promotion. This realization has likely contributed to his decision to rule out any future WWE comeback.
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