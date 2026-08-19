Archenaa Ravi and Malayalam producer Shawn Antony have made their relationship official with an engagement ceremony. The couple, who reportedly began dating in 2023, shared romantic glimpses of their special day on social media.

Actress and model Archenaa Ravi has taken a new step in her personal life by announcing her engagement to Malayalam film producer Shawn Antony. The couple made their relationship official on social media on Tuesday, August 18, following their engagement ceremony on Sunday, August 16.

Sharing pictures from the intimate ceremony, Archenaa looked back at their journey together and reflected on how they had witnessed and supported each other through different phases of life. Her post also featured the hashtags “Since2023” and “officiallyus”, suggesting that the couple has been in a relationship since 2023.

While Archenaa shared glimpses of their engagement, the couple has not revealed details about their wedding date or venue yet.

Who Is Shawn Antony?

Shawn Antony is a Malayalam film producer associated with Parava Films. He was among the producers of the blockbuster 2024 Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, alongside Soubin Shahir and Babu Shahir. Directed by Chidambaram, the survival drama follows a group of friends from Kochi whose trip to Kodaikanal takes a dangerous turn.

Shawn has also been associated with Jan.E.Man, another Chidambaram directorial. Besides production, he appeared as an actor in Ela Veezha Poonchira.

Archenaa Ravi’s Acting And Modelling Journey

Archenaa Ravi began her career as a model before entering the Tamil film industry. She made her acting debut with the 2017 film Attu and later appeared in Nee Forever.

She has also participated in beauty pageants and modelling events and was among the finalists of the 2019 Femina Miss India Kerala pageant. Her journey has additionally included classical dance and involvement in a campaign focused on empowering children.

With their engagement now official, fans will be waiting for the couple to share more details about their wedding plans.