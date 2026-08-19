Amrapali and Nirahua have become one of the most renowned on-screen couples in Bhojpuri film. Their great collaborations and good chemistry have repeatedly sparked suspicion about their relationship off-camera.

In response to the numerous questions, Amrapali stated that Nirahua is both her co-star and a close friend. She also emphasised her connections with his family and children, implying that their relationship is based on familiarity and affection rather than the romantic connection commonly presumed by fans and members of the media.