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(WATCH) Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey Gets Angry Over Nirahua Dating Rumours: ‘Mere Baare Mein Baat Karne Se Pehle…’
Bhojpuri on-screen couple Amrapali and Nirahua have become one of the most renowned on-screen couples in Bhojpuri film. Their great collaborations and strong chemistry have repeatedly sparked speculation about their relationship off-camera.
Amrapali Dubey Gets Angry Over Nirahua Dating Rumours
Amrapali Dubey, a Bhojpuri actress, has finally addressed long-running speculation about her connection with actor-singer Dinesh Lal Yadav, well known as Nirahua. During a recent media appearance, the actress sounded upset after being repeatedly questioned about the rumours, emphasising that she does not enjoy continual monitoring of her private life.
Amrapali Dubey clarifies her relationship with Nirahua.
Amrapali and Nirahua have become one of the most renowned on-screen couples in Bhojpuri film. Their great collaborations and good chemistry have repeatedly sparked suspicion about their relationship off-camera.
In response to the numerous questions, Amrapali stated that Nirahua is both her co-star and a close friend. She also emphasised her connections with his family and children, implying that their relationship is based on familiarity and affection rather than the romantic connection commonly presumed by fans and members of the media.
Amrapali Dubey Gets Angry
The actress was noticeably upset as queries about her purported connection persisted. Her remark mirrored her dissatisfaction with her personal life constantly being covered whenever she engages with the media.
Amrapali's words highlight the distinction between an actor's successful on-screen coupling and their real-life connection. Despite years of collaboration, neither has officially declared their love relationship.
Amrapali and Nirahua's long relationship
The couple has appeared in multiple hit Bhojpuri films, cementing their reputation as one of the industry's most well-known pairings. Their professional relationship has remained a primary factor for the ongoing interest in their personal equation.
Their new appearance on Bhojpuri Bawaal has once again pushed their relationship to the forefront. The show has featured open discussions on relationships, marriage, and family, providing viewers an insight into the personalities of the actors.
Amrapali's Latest Comments on Marriage and Motherhood
Rumours of a relationship erupted immediately after Amrapali openly discussed her desire for parenthood. On Bhojpuri Bawaal, she disclosed that she intends to adopt a daughter before marrying, citing parenthood as an important personal aim.
Amrapali's Latest Comments on Marriage and Motherhood
She also recently made news for a funny marriage proposal to Pawan Singh on the program, which was obviously portrayed as a light-hearted occasion.
For the time being, Amrapali's new words make one thing clear: she prefers to address her professional job and personal decisions independently from unverified romance allegations.
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