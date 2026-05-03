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Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Film Holds Strong After Solid Opening Weekend
Raja Shivaji opened to a strong response at the box office with impressive Day 1 earnings. Though collections saw a slight dip on Day 2, Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama continues to perform well and maintain solid momentum in theatres.
How much did Raja Shivaji earn on its second day?
What is the two-day collection of 'Raja Shivaji'?
The film has already raked in a net collection of ₹21.90 crore in India over two days. Its gross collection in the country has crossed ₹23.77 crore. Trade experts predict a big jump in earnings on Sunday, making up for Saturday's small dip.
'Raja Shivaji's language-wise collection
Big star cast, big scale, and big impact
Riteish Deshmukh directs and also stars as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Genelia Deshmukh playing Saibai. Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company have produced the film. A powerful star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Bhagyashree, Vidya Balan, and Sachin Khedekar makes the film even grander. Plus, Salman Khan's cameo takes it to another level.
Riteish Deshmukh's 10-year struggle for 'Raja Shivaji'
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