5 5 Image Credit : ANI

Riteish Deshmukh's 10-year struggle for 'Raja Shivaji'

At the 'Raja Shivaji' trailer launch, Riteish Deshmukh spoke about his long journey with the film. He said, "This has been a 10-year journey… I first wanted to play the role of Shivaji Maharaj in 2016, but it couldn't happen. I tried again, but then COVID came… It felt as if Shivaji Maharaj was saying—wait, my child… the right time has not come yet."