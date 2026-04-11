Prabhas: Fan offered biryani, his humble reply about home food wins hearts
Pan-India star Prabhas has a massive fan base, and everyone knows it. His female following is especially huge. But what happened when a fan offered to cook biryani for him and invited him home? You have to hear his sweet reply!
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
The 'Rebel Star' and his massive following.
Prabhas started his career in Tollywood and became a pan-India hero with 'Baahubali'. Even at nearly 50, he's still a bachelor and enjoys a huge fan base, especially among women who follow him everywhere.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : UVCreations/instagram
The biryani invitation that went viral.
During a fan event, a girl asked Prabhas his favourite food. When she offered to cook biryani and invited him home, he promised to come for sure, but only when he's in Hyderabad and not shooting. His reply made the fan's day!
35
Image Credit : x.com/PrabhasFanism
Prabhas: A true foodie at heart.
Prabhas is a well-known foodie who loves his non-veg. His meals are often a royal spread with mutton, fish curry, and prawns. He ensures his film crew eats just as well, and fellow stars often praise his amazing hospitality on set.
45
Image Credit : @ActorPrabhas
His stardom remains strong despite flops.
Prabhas has faced a few big flops after becoming a pan-India star, including the recent 'Raja Saab'. However, his stardom and fan following haven't taken a hit. He continues to move forward, determined to deliver a blockbuster.
55
Image Credit : instagram
What's next for the pan-India star?
Prabhas is currently shooting for 'Fauji' with director Hanu Raghavapudi. He also has 'Spirit' with Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined up. While 'Kalki 2' shooting has begun, he is yet to join the sets. Fans are also waiting for 'Salaar 2' with Prashanth Neel.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos