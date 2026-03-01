4 5 Image Credit : UVCreations/instagram

Prabhas's family lost lakhs of acres

So where did all that wealth go? They gave it away in charity. The kings were known for their generosity and would give anything someone asked for. In one famous story, Prabhas's ancestor loved a drink called 'manjika' so much that he gifted the makers 3,000 acres of land just to keep them in his kingdom! Raja Vannem Reddy said they lost almost everything through countless such donations. Now, the family has less than 100 acres of that ancestral land left.