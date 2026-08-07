Kitchen Gardening: Grow Strawberries, Lemons and More Fruits in Pots
Want to grow some refreshing fruits in pots in the comfort of your home garden? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Keep scrolling to know more.
Say yes to potted fruits!
Imagine having a cute home garden with your favourite fruits blooming in small pots? Sounds ‘yummy,' right? Here are a few fruits you can actually grow at home.
Strawberries
Perfect for small pots or hanging baskets; they fruit in just a few months.
Dwarf lemons
Grow extremely well in 16-inch or larger containers if given full sun.
Pomegranate
Produce bright red fruits and handle container life easily
Guavas
Adapt to large pots with moderate watering and regular pruning.
Tomatoes
Technically a fruit, they are fast, tough, and thrive in medium pots.
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