Actor Pranam Devaraj, the younger son of 'Dynamic Star' Devaraj, just got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Namitha Gopal. The grand function took place in Bengaluru with both families happily present.

Bengaluru (Aug 27): It looks like wedding bells are ringing in 'Dynamic Star' Devaraj's family home. The veteran actor's younger son, Pranam Devaraj, who is fondly called 'Chotu' by his loved ones, has gotten engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Namitha Gopal. The couple, who were in a relationship, are now all set to tie the knot with the blessings of both their families.

The beautiful ceremony took place on August 26 at 'The Chancery Pavilion' hotel in Bengaluru. In a very sweet moment, Pranam went down on one knee and put a ring on Namitha's finger. The newly-engaged couple then cut a cake to celebrate. Their families, close relatives, and friends were all there to witness the happy occasion. Senior actor Devaraj was all smiles, looking every bit the proud father at his son's engagement.

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A happy day for the Devaraj family

Pranam's elder brother, 'Dynamic Prince' Prajwal Devaraj, and his wife Ragini Chandran were front and centre at the function, adding to the festive cheer. Ragini Chandran looked extremely happy as she posed for photos with her future sister-in-law, Namitha Gopal.

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For those who don't know, Pranam Devaraj made his debut as a lead actor in the Sandalwood film ‘Kumari 21F’. He also received praise for his performance in the movie ‘Son of Muttanna’. While the engagement is now complete, the family is yet to officially announce the wedding date. Right now, photos from the engagement are going viral on social media, with wishes pouring in for the new couple from film industry bigwigs and fans alike.