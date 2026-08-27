Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh paid a heartfelt tribute to his late grandfather, legendary singer Mukesh, on his death anniversary. In an Instagram post, he called it a 'legacy that will live forever' and thanked fans for keeping his memory immortal.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is remembering his late grandfather, the legendary playback singer Mukesh Chand Mathur, who was fondly known as Mukesh. In a bid to observe his grandfather's death anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, remembering "a legacy that will live forever."

"My beloved grandfather, the legendary Mukesh Ji, left us 50 years ago today... and yet, it feels like he is amongst us. I never had the privilege of meeting him in person, but I have grown up surrounded by his divine voice, music, memories and the incredible legacy he left behind," he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh)

'A Blessing to Carry His Legacy Forward'

Expressing deep honour and pride, Neil Nitin described it as a blessing to be carrying his grandfather and father's rich legacy. "I feel deeply honoured and immensely proud to be his grandson. To be able to carry his and my beloved father, @nitinmukesh9 Ji's legacy forward is a blessing. Even after five decades, millions of fans continue to love, admire and celebrate Mukesh ji, is a feeling beyond words. Mukesh Ji's voice was never just a voice. It became an emotion. A feeling. A part of people's memories, their love stories, their joys, their heartbreaks and their lives," he added.

The actor went on to thank the fans of his late grandfather, stating that they have made him immortal. "To all your fans across the world, I am eternally grateful to you for keeping MUKESH JI alive. Every song you listen to, every memory you cherish and every voice that continues to sing his songs keeps his spirit alive. Keeps the "Mukesh Pariwaar" moving forward. You have made him immortal and given us a lifeline forever," Neil Nitin wrote.

Sharing Rare Glimpses of a Legend

He also shared a series of rare pictures, including rare glimpses of his grandfather with legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and Raj Kapoor, among others.

One of the most prominent singers of his time, Mukesh's soulful renditions transcended barriers and touched hearts. Some of his evergreen songs are 'Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye', 'Sab Kuch Seekha Humne', 'Sab Kuch Seekha Humne', 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan', 'Mera Joota Hai Japani', and 'Ik Pyaar Ka Nagma', among others. (ANI)