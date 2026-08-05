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Gardening Tips: Aloe Vera, Lavender and Rose Plants That Can Level Up Your Skincare Routine
Want to level up your skincare routine with the help of plants that are blooming in your home garden? We have got you covered. Keep scrolling to say hello to naturally glowing skin.
Fresh skincare at home!
Are you tired of using those chemical-infused products on your skin all the time? Do not worry; today we bring you some great skincare tips from your home-grown plants that can save your skin in the long term.
Aloe Vera
Its inner gel is 99.5% water, making it a great oil-free moisturiser, sunburn cooler, and inflammation tamer. Use the gel for skin irritation and to prevent dandruff on the scalp.
Lavender
Lavender is great for beating acne. We recommend doing an anti-acne test. Crush a small amount of fresh lavender leaves into a fine paste using a pestle. Mix this paste with 1 tablespoon of raw honey and 1 teaspoon of plain yogurt.
Rose
Crush some rose petals and add them to a simple yoghurt, honey mask, same as lavender, to soothe the skin. You can also use fresh rose petals and add some salt to make an excellent body scrub.
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