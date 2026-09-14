Amid nationwide Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, actor Nana Patekar marked the auspicious festival with his wife and son at his residence, celebrating in a traditional manner by offering prayers to Lord Ganesha with devotion and togetherness.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes and pandals with traditional rituals and prayers.

Nana Patekar's Family Celebration

Joining the celebrations, actor Nana Patekar celebrated the auspicious festival with his wife and son at his residence. The actor marked the occasion with his family in a traditional manner, as they offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Pictures and videos from the celebration showed Nana Patekar participating in the festivities with his family, reflecting the spirit of devotion and togetherness associated with the festival.

About the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Maharashtra and several other parts of the country, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have already begun across the country, with celebrities also joining in the festivities. As part of the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesha idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Nana Patekar, known for his acclaimed performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, has been a prominent figure in the Indian film industry for decades. The actor has featured in several memorable films and is admired for his versatile acting style.

The festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, where devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing idols in water bodies while chanting prayers and seeking blessings for the year ahead. (ANI)