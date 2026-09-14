Renowned flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia performed the Pranpratishtha ceremony of the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Pune on Ganesh Chaturthi, adding cultural and devotional significance to the auspicious event in Maharashtra.

Renowned flautist and classical musician Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia performed the Pranpratishtha ceremony of the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Pune on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, one of India’s most celebrated classical musicians, is known for his mastery of the bansuri (flute) and his contribution to Indian classical music. His presence at the ceremony added cultural and devotional significance to the event.

The Significance of the Ceremony

The Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati holds a special place in Maharashtra’s Ganeshotsav traditions. The Pranpratishtha ceremony is an important ritual during Ganesh Chaturthi, where prayers and traditional ceremonies are performed to invoke the divine presence of Lord Ganesha in the idol. The annual festival attracts thousands of devotees who participate in prayers, cultural programmes and celebrations organised by various Ganpati mandals across Maharashtra.

About Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia has received several prestigious honours for his contribution to music. He received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 1992 and India's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan in 2000. Over the decades, he has performed globally and contributed to the promotion of Indian classical music worldwide.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being marked across Maharashtra and the country with morning aartis, cultural troupes, and vibrant processions welcoming the deity into homes and pandals.

In Mumbai, the traditional epicentre of the 10-day extravaganza, a sea of devotees converged at the famed Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to catch a glimpse and seek the blessings of the deity amid spirited chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (ANI)