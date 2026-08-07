3 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

DC Movie Analysis

On the surface, 'DC' is a full-on gangster movie. But deep down, it's about fighting for the poor and the right to education. The hero doesn't talk much; his actions and expressions do all the talking. The action scenes are just brilliant. The love story with Parvathy is very emotional. The second half picks up pace after Chandra's entry, with some mind-blowing action sequences. While Anirudh's BGM is fantastic, the film feels a bit slow in parts. It feels like a Lokesh Kanagaraj film, even though he didn't direct it.