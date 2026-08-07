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DC Movie Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj Makes His Heroic Debut, But Is Arun Matheswaran’s Film A Hit Or Miss?
Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his acting debut as a hero in Arun Matheswaran’s latest directorial, ‘DC’. Now in theatres, the film has sparked curiosity, but does it truly deliver? Our review reveals all.
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DC Movie Review
Lokesh Kanagaraj is the man behind mass hits like 'Vikram', 'Leo', and 'Kooli'. Now, he's in front of the camera, playing the lead in 'DC'. Arun Matheswaran directs this film, with Vamika Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamurthy as heroines. Sun Pictures has produced it. The movie, originally in Tamil, released in Telugu on Friday, August 7. Let's see if Lokesh the actor is as good as Lokesh the director.
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The Story of DC
The story follows Devadas (Lokesh Kanagaraj), a gangster in Sarkar's crew. They steal guns from the police. Things get serious when cops kill an innocent man and steal his 7 lakhs, money he saved for his son's education. Devadas's team gets revenge, and a special police unit led by Bogaraju starts hunting them. Devadas falls for a singer, Parvathy (Sanjana Krishnamurthy), but she dies in a police attack. He later meets Chandra (Vamika Gabbi), a prostitute, and helps her escape. The story is about his fight for revenge and his journey to give others a new life.
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DC Movie Analysis
On the surface, 'DC' is a full-on gangster movie. But deep down, it's about fighting for the poor and the right to education. The hero doesn't talk much; his actions and expressions do all the talking. The action scenes are just brilliant. The love story with Parvathy is very emotional. The second half picks up pace after Chandra's entry, with some mind-blowing action sequences. While Anirudh's BGM is fantastic, the film feels a bit slow in parts. It feels like a Lokesh Kanagaraj film, even though he didn't direct it.
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How the Artists Performed in DC
Lokesh Kanagaraj is simply superb as Devadas. He gives a very controlled performance, letting his expressions do the work. He proves he's a fantastic actor, not just a director. Sanjana Krishnamurthy is lovely as Parvathy and her role will make you emotional. But it's Vamika Gabbi as Chandra who steals the show. She transforms from a helpless woman to a total rebel, and you'll be cheering for her in every scene. The rest of the cast also delivers solid performances.
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How is DC Technically?
Anirudh's music is the soul of the film. His background score lifts every scene, especially the action sequences. The camera work is also great, with a fresh colour tone. The editing could have been a bit tighter to fix the slow pace. Director Arun Matheswaran picked a story with a universal theme. The film's biggest plus is that it has the signature Lokesh Kanagaraj style, from the action to the suspense.
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Final Verdict
'DC' is an action-packed emotional ride that will definitely touch your heart. If you are a fan of Lokesh Kanagaraj's brand of cinema, you will absolutely love this film. Our Rating: 2.75 out of 5.
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