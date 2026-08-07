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Korean Kanakaraju Review: HIT or Miss? Is Varun Tej-Satya's Horror-Comedy Worth Your Time? Read On
The film, featuring Varun Tej in the lead role, will be released in theatres on Friday, August 7, 2026. The Telugu horror comedy premiered in India and abroad on August 6
Korean Kanakaraju X Review
The film, featuring Varun Tej in the lead role, will be released in theatres on Friday, August 7, 2026. The Telugu horror comedy premiered in India and abroad on August 6, providing early viewers the opportunity to see the film before its official theatrical release.
Korean Kanakaraju Review
Following the early showing, audiences began expressing their initial reactions on social media channels, notably X (previously Twitter).
#KoreanKanakaRaju Review – A Crazy Fun-Filled Gangster Entertainer ⭐⭐⭐✨ (3.5/5)
• #VarunTej shines in his dual roles as Korean and Kanaka Raju, delivering an energetic performance that lives up to the film's title.
• #Satya is the biggest surprise of the film. His comedy… pic.twitter.com/JMSouaAa5g
— Filmyscoops (@Filmyscoopss) August 6, 2026
Korean Kanakaraju X Review
As is common with large theatrical releases, audiences went to the site shortly after seeing the picture to share their initial emotions and discuss their entire viewing experience. Here are some of the early audience reactions shared on X after the film's premiere.
#KoreanKanakaraju:
Show complete!
Technically, the entire second half takes place in Korea.
The biggest highlight of the film is Satya’s video-call Kshudra Pooja episode in the second half. The entire theatre was in splits! Satya is literally the second hero of the film.… https://t.co/vhtQAwB42ppic.twitter.com/UhwdKODNl2
— idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) August 6, 2026
the scenes and dialogues in #KoreanKanakaraju resemble recent content used to mock Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, @IAmVarunTej, @NagaBabuOffl, and @UV_Creations owe the public a clear explanation.
A public apology should be issued immediately, and the scene should be… pic.twitter.com/4P9F2hj762
— Balayya USA Fans (@BalayyaUsa) August 6, 2026
Korean Kanakaraju Review
These entries reflect the perspectives of only a subset of people who saw the premiere and opening-day shows. Initial social media comments are based on individual experiences and should not be interpreted as a conclusive reflection of the film's overall reception.
Yevadra Anirudh asla😭😭😭💥💥💥🔥🔥 💥💥💥🔥🔥Konidela thaman 🙏🙏🙏🔥🔥💥💥 Rampppeyyy aadinchadu Climax BGM 😭😭😭🔥🔥#KoreanKanakarajupic.twitter.com/92AdWKzOY1
— Veeeraaa 🦅 (@Nayak_Pawanist) August 6, 2026
Korean Kanakaraju Review
As the film reaches more viewers in various countries throughout the weekend, a more complete picture of audience reaction will emerge.
Korean Kanakaraju SECOND HALF REVIEW
The second half of #KoreanKanakaraju keeps the momentum going strong! 🔥
The possession scene is easily one of the best written sequences in recent times, and the High Table sequence is simply terrific.
The church block is uniquely… https://t.co/AzlOhrWuGqpic.twitter.com/oN1Y8boC7r
— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) August 6, 2026
About Korean Kanakaraju.
Merlapaka Gandhi wrote and directed Korean Kanakaraju, a Telugu horror comedy. The narrative revolves on a carefree young guy from Rayalaseema whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is possessed by a strange ghost from Korea. As he tries to understand and live with the unusual events unfolding around him, he becomes caught up in a succession of bizarre and comic circumstances.
#KoreanKanakaraju Made on a budget of around 38 crore rupees, Korean Kanakaraju reportedly fetched about 26 crore rupees through non-theatrical rights, including OTT, audio, Hindi, and satellite.
To achieve a hit status, the film needs to collect a theatrical gross of roughly 26… pic.twitter.com/GYsgLF3V4D
— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) August 6, 2026
Korean Kanakaraju Review
Varun Tej stars as the film's lead, with Satya and Ritika Nayak also appearing. Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi produced the film under their respective brands UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment.
Korean Kanakaraju Review
Music composer Thaman S, cinematographer Manojh Reddy, editor Satyaa G, and art director A. Pannerselvam make up the technical crew. Vamsi-Shekar handled the film's publicity, and Haashtag Media supervised the marketing campaign. The title logo and promotional graphics were designed by Sasank Muppalla of Dolly Design.
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