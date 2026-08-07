As is common with large theatrical releases, audiences went to the site shortly after seeing the picture to share their initial emotions and discuss their entire viewing experience. Here are some of the early audience reactions shared on X after the film's premiere.

#KoreanKanakaraju:



Show complete!



Technically, the entire second half takes place in Korea.



The biggest highlight of the film is Satya’s video-call Kshudra Pooja episode in the second half. The entire theatre was in splits! Satya is literally the second hero of the film.… https://t.co/vhtQAwB42ppic.twitter.com/UhwdKODNl2 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) August 6, 2026