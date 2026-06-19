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Cocktail 2: Want Glowing Skin Like Rashmika Mandanna? Try THIS Beauty Hack She Used Before Her Wedding
Are you also obsessing over Rashmika Mandanna's glowy skin as Diya in Cocktail 2? Well, the actress swears by a secret beauty ritual that helps her nail that glow, even during her wedding festivities back in February. Keep scrolling to know more!
Glowing diva!
Rashmika Mandanna is currently soaking in all the love from her just-released movie Cocktail 2, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. The film marks a significant improvement in her career, and there's no denying that.
Her Skin Is Always Oh-So-Healthy!
The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. But one thing that's getting lauded is Rashmika's cute looks in the film. Her skin looks especially glowy and summer-ready, and we are loving that.
Her Holy Grail Secret!
The actress's secret is here! She swears by a good vitamin C serum for her daily beauty ritual. Yes, it helps boost freshness in the skin, reduces pigmentation, adds an even skin tone, and lightens darkly pigmented areas.
Her Bridal Glow!
Rashmika swore by to keep up with her simple ritual even during and before her wedding festivities to lock in that daily glow. Apart from the high-end self-care rituals, she loves a good vitamin C serum.
On The Work Front
The actress will be next seen in Ranabaali. She will also be seen in tribal action-drama Mysaa. She also has Pushpa 3: The Rampage and Animal Park in her kitty.
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