One of the biggest talking points among audiences has been the vibrant energy Rashmika brings to Diya. Fans have described her performance as refreshing, heartwarming and full of life. Social media users have particularly appreciated how naturally she portrays the character's optimism, making Diya both relatable and lovable. Many viewers believe that her upbeat screen presence adds emotional depth and balance to the film's narrative.

Expressive Performance Wins Over Audiences

Apart from her charm and energy, Rashmika's expressive acting has earned widespread appreciation. Viewers have highlighted her facial expressions, emotional moments and ability to connect with the audience through subtle performances. Many fans have even gone as far as calling Diya the emotional heart of Cocktail 2, crediting Rashmika for making the character memorable. The overwhelming response suggests that her performance has become one of the film's most celebrated aspects.