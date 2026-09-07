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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Who Is Varshini Sounderajan? Know Her Background, Career And Income
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 contestant Varshini Sounderajan has built her career as an actress, model and television presenter. Know about her background, education, popular shows, films and reported income.
Anchor Varshini Sounderajan enters Bigg Boss Telugu 10
Anchor and actress Varshini Sounderajan is back in the news with her entry into the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house. After years of speculation, she's finally here to add her energy and glamour to the show. Fans know her from popular shows like 'Dhee', 'Pataas 2', and 'Jabardasth', and now they'll see her real personality.
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Varshini's background and education
Varshini Sounderajan was born and brought up in Hyderabad, though her family is Tamil. She always wanted to be in front of the camera. After studying at Chirec International School, she completed her Bachelor's degree in Electronics from a college affiliated with Osmania University.
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Film debut with 'Chandamama Kathalu'
Instead of a regular job, Varshini chose modeling after her studies. She made her Tollywood debut in 2014 with the National Award-winning film 'Chandamama Kathalu'. While she acted in films like 'Lovers' and 'Shaakuntalam', it was TV that made her a star, especially her chemistry with Hyper Aadi on the 'Dhee' dance show.
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Back-to-back opportunities for Varshini as an anchor
After 'Dhee', Varshini's anchoring career took off. She hosted 'Jabardasth', co-hosted 'Pataas 2' after Sreemukhi left, and also anchored 'Comedy Stars' on Star Maa. Her popularity was so high that Hyderabad Times named her one of the 'Most Desirable Women on Television' in 2017.
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Digital fame with 'Pelli Gola'
The web series 'Pelli Gola', produced by Annapurna Studios, was a major turning point for Varshini. She starred opposite Abijeet in the hit series, which ran for three seasons and made her very popular among the youth. She is also super active on social media, and many feel the Bigg Boss show is the perfect boost her career needs right now.
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Link-up with Hyper Aadi, love and marriage rumors
Varshini's fun and romantic skits with Hyper Aadi on the 'Dhee' show went viral. This led to widespread rumors about them being in a relationship, but Varshini never confirmed anything. Separately, in an old interview, she had mentioned that a past relationship broke off just before marriage, which made her lose interest in married life.
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Storm over 'casting couch' comments
Varshini's comments on casting couch created a huge stir. In an interview, she revealed an incident from 2023 where a man posing as a director called her to a hotel for an audition and tried to misbehave. She described it as a bitter experience. Her sudden exit from the 'Dhee' show also became a talking point around that time.
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Now in the Bigg Boss house
From modeling to acting and anchoring, Varshini has built a unique identity for herself. Now, she has entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house to test her luck. Her sharp wit, camera confidence, and competitive nature could be her biggest strengths. It will be interesting to see how her existing fan base supports her journey in the house.
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Entering Bigg Boss is a 'divine thing'
Varshini Sounderajan made an interesting comment while entering the Bigg Boss house. She said she always doubted if she would fit in, but finally made a strong decision to join and play the game. She called the whole experience a "divine thing".
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