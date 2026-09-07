The web series 'Pelli Gola', produced by Annapurna Studios, was a major turning point for Varshini. She starred opposite Abijeet in the hit series, which ran for three seasons and made her very popular among the youth. She is also super active on social media, and many feel the Bigg Boss show is the perfect boost her career needs right now.

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