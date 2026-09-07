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Who Is Rohit Naidu Patnam? Meet This Commoner Who Entered Bigg Boss Telugu 10 After Agnipariksha
Rohit Naidu Patnam has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 10 as a commoner after impressing audiences in Agnipariksha. Here’s everything to know about the Vijayawada-based digital creator and his journey.
Rohit proved his mettle in 'Agnipareeksha'
Bigg Boss Telugu's 10th season is here with a fresh concept, mixing celebs and commoners. Rohit Naidu Patnam aced the 'Bigg Boss Agnipareeksha' tasks, proving he deserves a spot. He has now entered the much-coveted Bigg Boss house as a contestant.
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Who is Rohit Naidu?
Rohit Naidu, from the Telugu states, became a fan favourite during 'Agnipareeksha'. He stayed calm and composed, unlike others who were always fighting. When host Nagarjuna asked him to throw water on someone's face, Rohit politely refused. During selections, Bindu Madhavi had thrown two glasses of water on his face to humiliate him, but he didn't react. In a twist of fate, the same Bindu Madhavi praised him before he entered the Bigg Boss house.
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From 'Agnipareeksha' to the Bigg Boss House!
Getting into the Bigg Boss house as a common man is no small feat. Rohit beat thousands to join the 'Bigg Boss Agnipareeksha' show. He gave a mind-blowing performance in both physical and mental tasks. His strong attitude helped him win over the audience. Now, everyone is waiting to see if he will show the 'power of the common man' and give the celebrity contestants a tough fight. How will this young contestant play his game and impress viewers?
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