Getting into the Bigg Boss house as a common man is no small feat. Rohit beat thousands to join the 'Bigg Boss Agnipareeksha' show. He gave a mind-blowing performance in both physical and mental tasks. His strong attitude helped him win over the audience. Now, everyone is waiting to see if he will show the 'power of the common man' and give the celebrity contestants a tough fight. How will this young contestant play his game and impress viewers?

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