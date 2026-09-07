The biggest reality show on TV, Bigg Boss, is back! The landmark 20th season of Hindi Bigg Boss has started with a grand launch. Bollywood's Sultan, Salman Khan, is hosting the show once again. This new season has a mix of actors, singers, social media influencers, gamers, and rappers. But the biggest surprise entry is India's pride, boxing legend MC Mary Kom, who has stepped into the house.

The grand premiere streamed on Jio Hotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. Salman Khan introduced a new theme called 'Vardaan' and promised new twists with phrases like 'Tathastu' and 'Ek se bhale do'. A mystery surrounding 'Room Number 20' is also building up the excitement. Salman kicked off the show with a killer dance performance to his iconic songs 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai' and 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din', and also looked back at his 38-year journey in the industry.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom Enters Salman Khan’s House, Priyanka Chopra Sounds Alarm For Contestants