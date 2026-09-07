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Bigg Boss 20 Full Contestants List: From Mary Kom To Kanika Mann, Who Entered Salman Khan’s House?
Bigg Boss 20 has begun with Salman Khan returning as host. From boxing legend Mary Kom to TV star Kanika Mann, check the complete list of contestants who entered the much-awaited reality show.
Olympic Champion Mary Kom in Bigg Boss 20.. a fight for a single bed on day one
The biggest reality show on TV, Bigg Boss, is back! The landmark 20th season of Hindi Bigg Boss has started with a grand launch. Bollywood's Sultan, Salman Khan, is hosting the show once again. This new season has a mix of actors, singers, social media influencers, gamers, and rappers. But the biggest surprise entry is India's pride, boxing legend MC Mary Kom, who has stepped into the house.
The grand premiere streamed on Jio Hotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. Salman Khan introduced a new theme called 'Vardaan' and promised new twists with phrases like 'Tathastu' and 'Ek se bhale do'. A mystery surrounding 'Room Number 20' is also building up the excitement. Salman kicked off the show with a killer dance performance to his iconic songs 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai' and 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din', and also looked back at his 38-year journey in the industry.
Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom Enters Salman Khan’s House, Priyanka Chopra Sounds Alarm For Contestants
Grand entries.. Mary Kom's bed fight on day one
The premiere episode saw contestants making their grand entries one by one. TV actress Kanika Man, famous for shows like 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', was the first to enter. Salman Khan revealed that his mother is a big fan of Kanika.
The second contestant was Aasif Khan, the actor from 'Panchayat' and 'Mirzapur'. He got emotional on stage, sharing that he once worked as a junior artist in Salman's film 'Ready'. The most surprising entry was Olympic champion MC Mary Kom, who arrived with her two sons. Actress Priyanka Chopra even sent a special 'all the best' message for her. However, Mary Kom faced a small challenge right after entering the house. She asked singer Khajee Touqeer for the single bed, but he refused to switch, creating some awkwardness among the housemates.
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Emotions and the entry of Bhojpuri stars
Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi got very emotional as she entered the house. Salman advised her to forget the past and move on, referring to her recent divorce from rapper Badshah. Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey made her entry and called Salman Khan's famous character 'Prem' a 'green flag'. Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav also came on stage to send her off. Former MP and actor Manoj Tiwari came to drop his daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, into the house. This made Salman laugh as he recalled the infamous 'anda' (egg) fight between Manoj Tiwari and Dolly Bindra in Bigg Boss Season 4. Finally, popular TV actress Mahhi Vij, who recently divorced Jay Bhanushali, entered as the last contestant. She said her children encouraged her to join Bigg Boss.
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YouTubers, Rappers.. The complete list of Bigg Boss 20 contestants
Here is the full list of contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss 20 house:
1. Kanika Maan - TV actress ('Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' fame)
2. Aasif Khan - Bollywood actor ('Panchayat', 'Mirzapur')
3. Khajee Ahmed Touqeer - Singer ('Afghan Jalebi' fame)
4. Isha Rikhi - Punjabi & Hindi actress
5. Aamrapali Dubey - Bhojpuri actress ('Queen of Bhojpuri Cinema')
6. Rohed Khan - Austrian actor ('Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2024')
7. Love Gill - Punjabi actress (Entered after beating Riya Ahir)
8. MC Mary Kom - Olympic boxing champion
9. Young DSA (Harsh Vijay Machare) - Rapper from Pune
10. Scout OP (Tanmay Singh) - Popular YouTuber & gamer
11. Arishfa Khan - TV actress & social media influencer
12. Aman Gandhi - Reality TV star
13. Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) - 'Roadies' & 'Splitsvilla' winner
14. Uditi Singh - Actress ('Jaane Jaan' fame)
15. Rhiti Tiwari - Singer & music producer (Manoj Tiwari's daughter)
16. Mahhi Vij - TV actress ('Laagi Tujhse Lagan' fame)
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The Game Starts
On the very first day, the contestants have started showing their true personalities. The premiere episode has already given a glimpse of the friendships, fights, and drama we can expect in the coming days. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Jio Hotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV. Salman Khan will host 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on Saturdays and Sundays to handle the eliminations.
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