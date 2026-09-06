Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi entered Bigg Boss 20 and discussed her recent heartbreak with host Salman Khan. Salman advised her to move on from her past relationship with rapper Badshah and focus on the present, a topic she also hinted at in a promo.

Salman's Advice to Isha Rikhi on Bigg Boss Premiere

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 at a time when her personal life has been in the spotlight. During the grand premiere, the actress opened up about heartbreak, with host Salman Khan advising her to leave the past behind and move on.

Isha’s conversation with Salman soon turned personal as the superstar asked her about her past relationship. Advising her to focus on the present, Salman told her, “Jo bhi hua usko chodhdo. Move on. Jo bhi hua tumhare past mein hua hai, the agli party has also moved on.”

Salman then asked Isha if she wanted to take her former partner’s name during their conversation. He said, “Tum uska naam lena chahogi kya?” When Isha chose not to name him, Salman backed her decision and encouraged her to move ahead. He said, “Good, agar uska naam nahi le rahi ho toh. Move on.”

‘Ek breakup se itna rona dhona?’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) Salman also tried to make the conversation lighter while giving Isha some direct advice about dealing with heartbreak. Talking about breakups, he told her, “Ek break up ho gaya toh kya hua? Ek break up se itna rona dhona? Kiska breakup nahi hua hai?”

Emotional Promo Created Curiosity

Isha’s entry into the show had already created curiosity among viewers after the makers shared a promo featuring a mystery contestant. In the clip, the actress was seen getting emotional while talking about her experience with love and heartbreak. She had said, “Mujhe pyar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya…”

Isha further spoke about losing trust in relationships, saying, “Jab aapka trust tootta hai kuch rishton se toh…”

Official Breakup Announcement

Just days before her Bigg Boss 20 entry, Isha and rapper Badshah had announced that they had mutually decided to part ways. On August 31, both shared a joint statement on social media. They wrote, “Me and Badshah have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our own separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculations or assumptions regarding our relationship.” (ANI)