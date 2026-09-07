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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Mukesh Gowda Enters Nagarjuna’s House, TV Star Set To Shake Things Up
Popular TV actor Mukesh Gowda has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 10, bringing his huge television fan base into Nagarjuna’s house. Here’s why his entry could add fresh drama and excitement to the season.
Mukesh Gowda's Grand Entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 10 House
Mukesh Gowda, who became a household name as 'Rishi Sir' in the superhit serial 'Guppedantha Manasu', entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house as the final contestant. His entry has already created a huge buzz among fans.
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Mukesh Had Rejected the Bigg Boss Offer Twice Before
Did you know? Mukesh Gowda actually turned down the Bigg Boss offer twice! He was too busy with his dream project, the serial 'Guppedantha Manasu', and chose to honour his commitment to the show's producers and his audience.
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'Rishi Sir's Hungama in the Bigg Boss House This Time!
Now that 'Guppedantha Manasu' has ended, the timing was perfect. Mukesh Gowda finally said 'yes' to the Bigg Boss offer. He made a dashing entry on the grand launch stage, looking classy and ready for the game.
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Will He Prove His Mettle in the Bigg Boss House?
On TV, we saw him as a quiet, classy hero. But what is Mukesh like in real life? Fans are eager to see his game strategy and how he handles the pressure. With his massive fan following, many believe he's a strong contender for the title.
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