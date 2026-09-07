Avinash Shatamarshana describes himself as someone who is always searching for something. He believes in living in the moment. 'I am a loser who has come to Bigg Boss to win,' he said. With his unique look, everyone is curious to see how he will be inside the house. He added, 'I don't know if I'll win the trophy, but I'm here to win at life.'

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