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Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Jagadish To Sangeetha Bhat, Check Complete List Of 16 Contestants
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 has begun with Kiccha Sudeep returning as host. Check the complete list of all 16 contestants who entered the house and get to know the faces competing this season.
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13
The much-awaited Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 has started. A total of 16 contestants, including 13 celebrities and four commoners, have entered the house. Let's meet them all.
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Jaggu Mummy/Jagadish
Actor Jagadish, famous as Jaggu Mummy from 'Love Mocktail 3', is the first contestant. A resident of Mandya's Shooting Mahadevapura, he used to work at Mysore Dairy and as a cook. He says he took a loan by pawning gold and hopes to get it back with the show's earnings. His dream? To do 30-40 films in a few years, win an Oscar and a National Award, and then go to Hollywood.
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Soundarya Shetty
Soundarya Shetty, a stylish and confident girl, is the next contestant. She was born in Muscat, grew up in Mangaluru, and now lives in Mumbai. After appearing in a Hindi reality show, she says she joined Bigg Boss to be closer to her roots. Her Kannada is a bit unclear, so it will be interesting to see how her game unfolds.
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Avinash Shatamarshana
Avinash Shatamarshana describes himself as someone who is always searching for something. He believes in living in the moment. 'I am a loser who has come to Bigg Boss to win,' he said. With his unique look, everyone is curious to see how he will be inside the house. He added, 'I don't know if I'll win the trophy, but I'm here to win at life.'
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Prathama Prasad
The fourth contestant is Prathama Prasad, a TV artist, dancer, and daughter of veteran actress Vinaya Prasad. 'I faced rejection in 50 auditions in one year. My mother is my biggest strength,' she shared. After a year, she finally got the Bigg Boss opportunity. Her mother, Vinaya Prasad, also revealed that Prathama is a talented dubbing artist.
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Gagan Chinnappa
Gagan Chinnappa, the popular actor from serials like 'Mangalagowri Maduve' and 'Seetharama', entered as the fifth contestant. He has a huge fan base from his hit serials, making the competition tougher. Originally from Kodagu, Gagan has also worked in the automobile industry and starred as the lead in a film called 'Alexander'. He had previously appeared in the mini-season of the show.
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Sangeetha Bhat
Sandalwood actress Sangeetha Bhat made a grand entry as the sixth contestant. She has acted in several Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films like 'Preethi Geethi Ityadi', 'Eradane Sala', and 'Dayavittu Gamanisi'. Her husband, Sudarshan, is also an artist, well-known as Tandav from the 'Bhagyalakshmi' serial.
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Kavya Gowda
Kavya Gowda, famous for her role as Shrestha in the 'Bhagyalakshmi' serial, is the seventh contestant. 'Many people think I'm like my character Shrestha, but Kavya is very different. I have little patience and won't stay quiet if my self-respect is hurt,' she said about herself.
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Om Prakash Rao
Superhit film director and actor Om Prakash Rao is the eighth contestant. He recently appeared on the Colors Kannada show 'Quatle Kitchen'. He seems to be entering the house under the senior contestant quota. Rao has directed many blockbusters, including 'Huchcha', 'Partha', 'Kalasipalya', and 'Mandya'.
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Kiran Shastri
Kiran Shastri, who came through the 'Bigg Boss Agni Parikshe' challenge, entered as the ninth contestant. He grabbed everyone's attention during 'Agni Parikshe' with his game and words. As a talent from North Karnataka, there's a lot of curiosity about how he'll play. Previous seasons featured contestants like Malu Nipanal, Mallamma, and Hanumantha from the region.
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Asiya Firdos
Right after her serial 'Shravani Subramanya' ended, actress Asiya Firdos entered the Bigg Boss house as the tenth contestant. Her role as Shravani made her very popular. 'I've had big dreams since I was a child, and this journey has brought me to Bigg Boss,' she said, getting emotional while talking about her journey from a conservative family.
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Likhit Gondi
Likhit Gondi, another contestant from 'Agni Parikshe', is the eleventh person to enter the house. He had come to the 'Agni Parikshe' stage with his father, and the father-son duo had caught everyone's eye. People expected them to enter together, but that didn't happen.
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Tandav Ram
Vaishnavi V Koundinya
Dhanush
Yashas Krishna
Modern Mahakavi Manja
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