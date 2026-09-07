Salman Khan has been hosting the Hindi Bigg Boss for many seasons now. His hosting style and the way he deals with contestants on weekend episodes are a huge draw for the show. According to reports, he earns around ₹125 crore for a single season. Some news also suggests he takes home over ₹15 crore for each weekend episode.

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