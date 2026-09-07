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Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Hosts: Salman Khan To Nagarjuna, Check Their Reported Remuneration
From Salman Khan to Nagarjuna, hosts of Bigg Boss are said to have very hefty salaries. Have a look at the salaries earned by the highest-paid celebrities on the show.
Who is the highest paid Bigg Boss host?
Bigg Boss is easily one of India's most-watched reality shows. It's a massive hit not just in Hindi, but also in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. But let's be honest, more than the contestants, everyone's curious about how much the star hosts are paid. National media reports have revealed these salaries, and it's become a huge talking point.
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Salman Khan – Hindi Bigg Boss
Salman Khan has been hosting the Hindi Bigg Boss for many seasons now. His hosting style and the way he deals with contestants on weekend episodes are a huge draw for the show. According to reports, he earns around ₹125 crore for a single season. Some news also suggests he takes home over ₹15 crore for each weekend episode.
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Vijay Sethupathi – Tamil Bigg Boss
Vijay Sethupathi hosts the Tamil version of Bigg Boss. He wins over the audience with his unique style and natural way of talking. For this show, he reportedly gets a remuneration of ₹75 crore to ₹80 crore. This makes him one of the highest-paid Bigg Boss hosts in South India.
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Nagarjuna – Telugu Bigg Boss
King Nagarjuna is the face of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosting multiple seasons back-to-back. He has a great rapport with contestants, mixing fun with serious talks when needed, and his hosting is very popular. Reports suggest he earns between ₹35 crore and ₹40 crore for one season.
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Mohanlal – Malayalam Bigg Boss
Superstar Mohanlal hosts Bigg Boss Malayalam. His massive star power is a major attraction for the show. For hosting the program, Mohanlal is said to receive a remuneration of around ₹30 crore.
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Kiccha Sudeep – Kannada Bigg Boss
Kiccha Sudeep has been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada for a long time. His huge fan following among the Kannada audience is considered a major reason for the show's success. As per reports, he takes home around ₹20 crore for hosting Bigg Boss.
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Sourav Ganguly – Bengali Bigg Boss
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly also made headlines with the Bengali Bigg Boss. The value of his deal is said to be massive. National media reports claim that a four-year contract was signed for a whopping ₹125 crore.
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