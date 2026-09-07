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Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Kiccha Sudeep Wins Hearts With His Humble Gesture, Vinaya Prasad Is Impressed
Bigg Boss Kannada 13 host Kiccha Sudeep won fans with his humble gesture towards veteran actress Vinaya Prasad. She praised his simplicity and respect, while the moment quickly caught viewers’ attention.
Sudeep's Simplicity
Fans went wild over 'Abhinaya Chakravarthy' Sudeep's simplicity during the Bigg Boss show. He was hosting when Prathama Prasad, daughter of veteran actress Vinaya Prasad, entered as a contestant. Her mother had come along to drop her off.
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Prathama Prasad
While talking to contestant Prathama Prasad, Sudeep asked who had come with her. She replied, 'My husband and my mother.' The moment Sudeep saw Vinaya Prasad in the audience, he folded his hands and greeted her with a 'namaskara'.
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Respect for Seniors
Sudeep immediately came down from the stage to Vinaya Prasad and took her blessings. He told her, 'It doesn't look good for you to stand there while I am up here,' and escorted her to the stage by hand. He then added, 'Now our stage has some real grace.'
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Vinaya Prasad's Appreciation
Once on stage, Vinaya Prasad was full of praise for Sudeep's simplicity. She said, 'This is what makes you Sudeep. There is always respect where you are. I am truly grateful for this honour.'
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Launched in Four Languages
Along with Kannada, Bigg Boss has also kicked off in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. This season features a mix of celebrities and common people. Kiccha Sudeep is back as the host for the Kannada version.
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