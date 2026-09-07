Sudeep immediately came down from the stage to Vinaya Prasad and took her blessings. He told her, 'It doesn't look good for you to stand there while I am up here,' and escorted her to the stage by hand. He then added, 'Now our stage has some real grace.'

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