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Malaika Arora, 52, Shares Night Skincare Routine: 8 Products Behind Her Healthy, Hydrated Glow
Want to look fabulous and glowing? Take cues from Malaika Arora to nail your nighttime skincare routine like a pro and look stunning at every age. Keep scrolling to know more.
52 and glowing!
Malaika Arora is one of the most loved and celebrated stars, making millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, glam personality, and starry presence. The actress is 52 and takes care of her skin, body, and health like no one else. Let's decode her nighttime skincare routine, which comes with 8 steps.
Cleansing Balm
In a latest video, she shared about her evening skincare routine. Malaika likes to use a cleansing balm for her skin. Taking off your makeup, dirt, and pollution from your skin is a vital step.
Gentle cleanser
After the cleansing balm melts your makeup, she follows it up with a gentle cleanser.
Mist it on!
Toning is a crucial step. She loves to add a mist to her face before moving on to serums.
Hyaluronic acid
Hyaluronic Acid is the next step in Malaika's skincare routine.
Peptide serum
Later on she slathers her face with a good peptide serum. She describes herself as currently “obsessing over" this step.
Face oil
Malaika’s next step is an oil-based night serum. She revealed she is already on her thrid bottle of this very important step.
Eye cream
After her serums, she applies eye cream before moving on to next step.
Nourishing lip balm
Any skincare routine is incomplete without a good lip balm and Malaika agrees too.
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