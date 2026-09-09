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Bigg Boss Tamil: Not Only Black Pandi, These Contestants Also Walked Out During First Week
Not only Black Pandi, several Bigg Boss contestants have made headlines with early exits and walkouts. Here’s a look at the contestants who left the reality show during its first week.
Bigg Boss Walkout Contestants
Black Pandi was one of the 19 contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 house. Everyone expected him to be a top contender, but he left on the third day itself. Bigg Boss announced that he couldn't continue due to medical reasons. His fellow housemates gave him a tearful goodbye. But Black Pandi isn't the first one to leave so early. Let's look at other contestants who also walked out in the first week of Bigg Boss Tamil.
Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Black Pandi Walks Out of the House as Manivannan Makes Wild Card Entry
Sree - Bigg Boss Season 1
This kind of early exit happened in the very first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Contestant and actor Sree kept saying he couldn't stay inside right from day one. Finally, Bigg Boss had no choice but to let him leave. Sree is the same actor who played the hero in Lokesh Kanagaraj's hit film, Maanagaram.
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Namitha Marimuthu - Bigg Boss Season 5
Bigg Boss often includes transgender contestants. In the 5th season, Namitha Marimuthu joined the show as one. But before the first week was even over, she left. It was widely rumoured that she quit after a big fight with a fellow contestant. However, the show's organisers never revealed the real reason for her exit.
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GP Muthu - Bigg Boss Season 7
GP Muthu entered Bigg Boss Season 7 as a contestant, and everyone thought he would rock the show. He had a massive fan following on social media. In the opening episode, he even made Kamal Haasan emotional. But before the first week ended, GP Muthu walked out, saying he couldn't bear to be away from his son.
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Nandhini - Bigg Boss Season 9
In Bigg Boss Season 9, contestant Nandhini left the house almost as fast as she entered. Just a few days into the show, she started screaming and created a huge scene in front of all the other contestants. This really scared her housemates. In the end, Bigg Boss had to allow her to leave the show midway.
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