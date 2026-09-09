Black Pandi was one of the 19 contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 house. Everyone expected him to be a top contender, but he left on the third day itself. Bigg Boss announced that he couldn't continue due to medical reasons. His fellow housemates gave him a tearful goodbye. But Black Pandi isn't the first one to leave so early. Let's look at other contestants who also walked out in the first week of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Black Pandi Walks Out of the House as Manivannan Makes Wild Card Entry