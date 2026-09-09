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Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Ansar’s Shocking Wall-Jumping Attempt Caught on Camera, Watch Viral Video
Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Ansar grabs attention after a shocking video shows him attempting to jump over the house wall. The unexpected moment has sparked curiosity among viewers and fans online.
Bigg Boss is back in six languages
The Bigg Boss season has kicked off in six languages, and as usual, the drama started from day one. Fights and arguments are a staple of the show, often created to keep viewers hooked. This is a common tactic across all versions, including the Kannada one.
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Contestant jumps the wall
The Tamil Bigg Boss, hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi, is making headlines. A contestant actually tried to jump over the wall to escape the house. This contestant is Ansar, who is well-known from the show 'Cooku with Comali' and is one of the 19 participants this season.
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It happened before!
Ansar made this daring escape attempt on just the second day of the show, and videos of the incident are now all over social media.
Day 2 dhaana da aachu 🤣😆🤣😆🤣#Biggbosstamil10 #biggbosstamil pic.twitter.com/1UjzTr8neK
— MsTom Prem (@Mstomprem) September 8, 2026
This isn't a first for the show, though. Back in Season 1, actor Bharani had also tried to climb the wall to get out.
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Everything scripted?
Nobody knows for sure why Ansar suddenly decided to leave. However, many viewers are commenting online that the whole thing feels scripted. They believe it's a planned stunt just to boost the show's TRP ratings and get everyone talking.
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Upset over leadership?
Ansar gained a lot of popularity from 'Cooku with Comali' and other TV shows before entering the Bigg Boss house. It seems he might have been upset over arguments with a fellow contestant, Jason, and some ongoing discussions about leadership inside the house.
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What is this 'Cooku with Comali'?
For those who don't know, 'Cooku with Comali' (CWC) is a hugely popular comedy-based cooking reality show in Tamil. You can think of it as something like the 'Kwatle Kitchen' show on Colors Kannada. Ansar became a household name because of his time on CWC.
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