Inside Ananya Panday's Dreamy 48 Hours in Monaco: Sun, Sea And Stunning Views
Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared some gorgeous, picturesque photos from her vacation in Monaco. From sun, pizza, and dazzling skin glow - she has got it all going on. Keep scrolling!
Glow girl!
Ananya Panday was in Monaco for 48 hours, and she shared some stunning pictures from there, looking all glowy and glam!
Pizza first!
Ananya devoured a yummy pizza slice, and she packed this brand-trip vacay on a stylish and yummy note.
Oops for a moment!
This cute candid picture of Ananya is proof that we all get cranky on vacations at some point.
Serving some looks and how!
This gold-dipped rusty brown gown is having a moment of its own, and there's no denying that.
Summer girl!
Ananya has quite a collection of summery dresses, and we would love to take a cue from her for next vacation.
Drinks first!
A day not drinking something refreshing in Monaco is a day wasted!
Signing off!
Another backless moment for the diva. Stunning, serene and summery.
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