Hi Movie FIRST Review: Nayanthara, Kavin Chemistry Hit or Miss? Read On
Hi Movie FIRST Review: The first review for 'Hi' is out! The movie stars Kavin and Nayanthara, is directed by Vishnu Edavan, and is hitting theatres on August 28. So, what's the verdict on their pairing?
Hi Movie First Review
The new film 'Hi' brings together young actor Kavin and superstar Nayanthara. Since Kavin is about 5 years younger, their pairing has been a talking point from day one. The movie is a feel-good romantic drama, packed with comedy, love, and emotions. Vishnu Edavan has directed the film, which is produced by Rowdy Pictures, Seven Screen Studio, and Zee Studios.
Hi Release
Nayanthara, Kavin
Chemistry Between Nayanthara, Kavin
Other Actors
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