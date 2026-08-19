2 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Hi Release

The work on 'Hi' is complete, and the film is now ready for release. The Central Board of Film Certification has reportedly given it a UA 13+ certificate. The story is a modern romance with a family backdrop, and sources say there are no objectionable scenes. The film's total runtime is about 2 hours and 24 minutes, or 144 minutes. The screenplay is expected to be fast-paced, with scenes focusing on love and emotions that will surely connect with the audience.