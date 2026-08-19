Irumudi FIRST Review: Ravi Teja Shines In Devotional Drama; Read Reports
Irumudi FIRST Review: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is trying something totally new with his first-ever devotional film, 'Irumudi'. Everyone was wondering how he'd pull it off for his mass fans, and now, the first review is finally out
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Image Credit : IRUMUDI KATTU/ T-Series Telugu
Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' Clears Censor
The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has cleared its censor formalities. It received a U/A certificate and is already getting great feedback from the censor team.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
The Story of 'Irumudi'
Ravi Teja plays a middle-class family man from a village. The story shows him starting off as a negative character, an alcoholic, who takes up the Ayyappa mala for his daughter. The film follows his transformation and a crime suspense plot.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Irumudi Review Highlights
Ravi Teja delivers a very mature and settled performance, a big change from his usual roles. The father-daughter emotion, with Baby Nakshatra playing his child, is the movie's biggest strength. The second half's emotional scenes will surely make you tear up. Plus, the film is just 2 hours and 25 minutes long, which means no boring scenes!
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Image Credit : IRUMUDI KATTU/ T-Series Telugu
The Film's Biggest Strength
GV Prakash Kumar's music and background score take the film to another level. Songs like 'Irumudi Kattu' and 'Mallepoola Pallaki' are already viral hits. Director Shiva Nirvana perfectly balances the village setting with emotion and suspense.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Cast and Crew Performance
Besides Ravi Teja's solid performance, the supporting cast also shines. Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, and Swasika have all done justice to their roles. Fans believe 'Irumudi' will be the perfect emotional family thriller to give Ravi Teja a big comeback hit. The film releases worldwide on August 21.
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