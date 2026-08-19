Comedian couple Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa are set for their new TV game show, 'The Indian Game Show'. They discussed their contrasting roles, with Bharti on-stage and Harssh handling backstage production, and their journey as producers.

Star comedian couple Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa are gearing up for their upcoming television game show, 'The Indian Game Show'. The couple, who have worked together across television, spoke to ANI about their journey and their contrasting roles behind and in front of the camera.

Bharti Singh on show's success and her role

For Bharti, one of the biggest signs of a show's success is the energy contestants carry with them after the cameras stop rolling. Expressing pride, she shared, "It was a very proud moment. Only those who have watched us from the beginning can understand this."

"When we finish the show at 10.30 or 11, all the contestants say that it was fun. It was fresh. There is no game after this. Then you feel that you have made a good show," Bharti further added.

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Bharti also opened up about how she and Harsh operate differently while working on their shows. While she remains focused on what happens on stage, Harssh takes care of the production and backstage responsibilities. "I don't know what is happening backstage. I am on the front stage. He is backstage," she explained, adding that she deliberately does not interfere in Harssh's work.

Harssh Limbachiyaa on his journey as a producer

Harsh, meanwhile, reflected on the couple's evolution as producers. He revealed that they began producing in 2015 and have managed to produce four to five shows over the past 11 years. "We started producing in 2015. Today is 2026. We have been able to produce 4-5 shows in our 11 years of career," Harssh told ANI.

He acknowledged that getting actors to trust him as a producer was not easy, given their previous experiences in the industry. However, 'The Indian Game Show' is a project he has been determined to bring to life for years. "It is very difficult to convince an actor that I can also produce. Because obviously, everyone has had past experiences. I have been pitching this show for many years. Whenever there were discussions, I always offered to make this show," he said.

About 'The Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh'

Coming to 'The Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh', it will see Bharti and Harssh having fun with their friends from the entertainment industry. The first promo gave a glimpse of the kind of games, surprises and comedy that viewers can expect from the show.

The first promo gave a glimpse of the kind of games, surprises and comedy that viewers can expect from the show.

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Joining them on the show are stars like Anita Hassanandani, Deepika Singh, Karan Patel and Tony Kakkar, among others.

The show will air from August 24 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

(ANI)